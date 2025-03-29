Vijay Varma compares relationships to ice cream as he talks about happiness amid breakup news with Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Embrace it and run with it’

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples, have called it quits after over two years of togetherness. Despite their breakup, they plan to remain friends. Now, Vijay has shared his thoughts on happiness in relationships, comparing it to ice cream and sharing embracing whatever flavor comes and going with the flow.

When asked about relationships, the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor shared his perspective with IANS, saying, “Relationships, you're talking about, right. I think if you enjoy relationships like ice cream, you will be very happy. That means whatever flavor comes to you, you embrace it and run with it.”

Earlier, during a chat with IANS, Tamannaah expressed that she is happy with what she has chosen and added that she enjoys meeting new people and isn't bothered by unexpected situations. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress emphasized that she only shares what she feels comfortable with, which helps maintain a balance she’s happy with.

Recalling a lighthearted moment at the airport, she shared that a bystander once questioned if she ever got tired of posing for pictures. She shared that she simply responded that she chose this life and embraces every part of it.

Tamannaah also shared her love for spontaneous conversations with strangers, appreciating the 'deep and meaningful' conversations they often lead to.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first met in 2022 and then they teamed up for Lust Stories 2. After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia officially confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma during a June 2023 interview with Film Companion.

Shortly after, the Dahaad star shared his perspective, revealing that they decided to go public because he didn’t want to hide his feelings or suppress his emotions.

The duo has now decided to part ways. Earlier, a source close to the duo told Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

There were also reports that the duo erased all their pictures together from Instagram after news of their breakup. However, this claim is untrue, as their shared moments remain visible on their respective profiles.