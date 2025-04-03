Ayan on OTT: Where to watch Suriya and Tamannaah Bhatia's Tamil movie online as it completes 16 years

Suriya starrer Ayan was a massive success when it hit the big screens in 2009. Directed by KV Anand, the movie featured Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. As Ayan completes 16 years to its release today, here’s where you can watch the film online.

Where to watch Ayan

Ayan is currently streaming on Sun NXT. This platform allows viewers to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official trailer and plot of Ayan

The story of Ayan follows Deva, a computer science graduate in Chennai who works for a smuggler named Dass. His job involves trafficking unlicensed films and contraband. His mother disapproves of his choices, while rival smuggler Kamalesh tries to take over their operations.

When Kamalesh orchestrates a police raid, Deva meets Chitti, who joins their gang. However, Chitti secretly works for Kamalesh. Despite the betrayal, their bond remains strong and he becomes a drug mule but is killed by Kamalesh’s men. Before dying, he records a confession that helps clear Deva’s name.

Determined to take down Kamalesh, Deva partners with customs officer Parthiban. Together, they expose the smuggling network. Kamalesh retaliates, killing Dass and attempting to eliminate Deva. In the end, Deva tracks him to Congo, retrieves stolen diamonds, and eliminates him.

Cast and crew of Ayan

Ayan is a Tamil action thriller directed by KV Anand and written by Anand along with Subha, who also handled dialogues. Produced by M Saravanan and MS Guhan under AVM Productions, the film stars Suriya, Prabhu, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

The cinematography is by MS Prabhu, while Anthony has taken charge of editing. Meanwhile, Harris Jayaraj composed the music for this flick. Released in 2009, Ayan reportedly remains the only blockbuster of 2009 in Tamil cinema.

