Tamannaah Bhatia looks ‘too glam to give a damn’ in embellished corset-style at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

With her breathtaking presence and sense of elegance, Tamannaah Bhatia dominates the ramp when she turns a showstopper. And the same happened recently at the Lakme Fashion Week, where she walked for Falguni Shane Peacock. The actress left us spellbound with grace and confidence, dressed in her favorite corset-like top with iconic details that made it stand out. So, let’s go through the details of her outfit!

Tamannaah Bhatia walked the ramp dressed in the corset-like top from the renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock. It had a sleeveless design with a deep neckline, but golden and silver embellishments were the real piece of work. She decided to layer this heavily embellished top over a black inner popping out from her neckline.

Adding a layer to her corset top, the Aaj Ki Raat fame decided to wear a black crop blazer with full sleeves and an open front, letting all the details take center stage. And completing her ensemble, the actress opted to style this iconic upper layer with black pants with a high waist fit and a loose silhouette that gave equally boss-babe energy and a relaxing vibe.

Framing her face beautifully, Ms. Bhatia left the shoulder-length hair open, parted at the side. As for accessories, we can confidently say she didn’t need any because the ensemble and confidence were enough to keep our eyes stuck to her beauty. Her well-manicured nails were painted black, perfectly complementing the look of the ensemble.

Advertisement

Adding the makeup glam, the actress highlighted her facial features with the radiant base and later accentuated it with thick eyeliner, soft-shade eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and brown nude shade lipstick, giving the perfect finishing stroke. Lastly, adding the right height to her appearance, the actress completed the look with the heels.

Tamannaah Bhatia's ramp walk is always a sight to behold, and this latest one is no exception. Be it red-carpet moments, ramp walks or casual outings, the actress is constantly leaving an impression with her style statement.

What are your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia’s look? Let us know in the comments below!