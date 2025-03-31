Tamannaah Bhatia's new airport look has more than three luxury brands; find out price of her OOTD

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been serving back-to-back fashion moments, ensures even her casual outdoor looks don’t go unnoticed. The diva effortlessly steals the spotlight with her impeccable style, and her latest airport look is no exception—it’s the perfect blend of effortless styling and luxury fashion.

Recently, the Baahubali actress was spotted at the airport in a chic B-boy ensemble, combining streetwear aesthetics with cutesy accessories. Flashing a radiant smile, Tamannaah opted for a makeup-free look, proving that confidence is the best accessory.

For her off-duty look, the fashionista donned a chic black cardigan with a demure V-neckline and matching front buttons. She paired the cozy, body-hugging top with voluminous gray pants, creating a stylish yet relaxed silhouette—perfect for a laid-back airport aesthetic.

Adding a touch of elegance, Tamannaah accessorized her muted ensemble with a striking double-layered necklace featuring emerald stones and a delicate gold chain with a tiny locket. She further elevated the look with golden hoops adorned with cutesy dangles and a few statement rings, infusing ‘Bonita’ vibes into her OOTD.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress elevated her airport look with a black Nike cap, adding a sporty edge to her ensemble. Featuring the brand’s iconic monogram, the headgear comes with a price tag of Rs 1,295.

Tamannaah carried a black Saint Laurent bag reportedly worth over Rs 72,600, with YSL’s signature golden dangling charms adding a touch of quiet luxury to her outfit. She also had an olive green puffy jacket on hand, ensuring warmth in case of a temperature drop. Her balanced ensemble perfectly blended vogue and effortlessness.

The Aaj Ki Raat fame completed her OOTD with a luxurious touch, slipping into Chloe Woody mules. The black slip-on mules, featuring the brand’s signature branding, come with a price tag of around Rs 43,000.

Whether embracing ethnic elegance or serving sultry slays, Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to make a style statement. Her latest airport look is yet another testament to her haute couture savvy and impeccable fashion sense.