Who is the mystery man pampering Samantha Ruth Prabhu in holiday pic from Sydney?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying life to the fullest, and her Instagram handle is proof of the same. Recently, she posted a series of pictures from her Sydney vacation that quickly went viral. However, what caught the attention of internet users was a particular photo where a mystery man can be seen pampering and cupping the actress's face.

Soon after, a Reddit user shared that picture and mentioned that it took them a minute to recognize that the hand in the photo belonged to someone else. The person also wondered who it could be and if they had missed any clues. The user also expressed happiness for Samantha and wondered if she is in love.

Several users responded to the post, discussing Samantha's rumored romance with Raj Nidimoru. One comment suggested that he is allegedly her boyfriend. The person also claimed that the filmmaker left his wife, Shhyamali De, who had posted cryptic messages and stories around that time, and that now he is living with the Citadel actress.

"Isn’t she having an affair with one of the Raj & DK directors? Ironic considering her PR has been relentless against Sobhita and Chaitanya about having an affair even though there are established timelines of Sobhita dating that Mishra guy during the alleged time of the affair," read another comment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Citadel co-director Raj Nidimoru have sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at a World Pickleball League match and a friend's party. Despite the buzz, neither of them has confirmed or denied the speculations, leaving their relationship status unclear.

However, his collaboration with Samantha on various projects like The Family Man and Citadel Hindi has fueled the rumors. Moreover, it's important to note that Raj is still married to Shhyamali De.

For those unaware, Raj Nidimoru, part of the successful Raj & DK duo, is known for his work on shows like Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs, The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Hailing from Tirupati, Raj co-founded D2R Films with Krishna DK.