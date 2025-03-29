Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Season 2 postponed? Find out update on Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s spinoff

Priyanka Chopra shot for the second season of her American series Citadel in 2024 alongside Richard Madden. It has now been learned that the release of Citadel Season 2 has been postponed. A new update on the future of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spinoff within the universe, has also been revealed. The Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has reportedly been put on hold.

According to a recent report in The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon MGM, the producers of Citadel, are delaying the release of the second season. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel Season 2 will apparently move from its planned fall 2025 release to spring 2026.

Two spin-offs within the universe, Italy’s Citadel: Diana, starring Matilda De Angelis, and India’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, were released last year. As per the above-mentioned report, their continuation has been put on hold. This will stand at least until the release of Citadel Season 2, if not indefinitely.

As per the portal’s sources, the reason behind these developments is that Amazon MGM is ‘unhappy’ with what they have seen of Citadel’s second season till now. However, neither Amazon MGM nor The Russo Brothers’ AGBO made any comment on this matter.

In 2024, Priyanka Chopra shared a wrap post for Citadel Season 2. She dropped some glimpses with her co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Advertisement

In the caption, the actress stated, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. I wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. The spy show also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, and Shivankit Parihar. Directed by Raj & DK, the series is developed by Sita R. Menon.