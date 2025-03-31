4 Fashion Looks Of The Day: Ananya Panday to Tamannaah Bhatia, B-town divas who aced casual off-duty looks

Ever so often, Bollywood beauties serve glamorous fashion moments on screen, on the ramp, and on social media; serving haute-couture fashion inspo to their fans. However, in some rare paparazzi moments, folks get to explore their off-duty styles—and they do not disappoint.

This fine Monday, a few tinsel town trendsetters stepped out and got spotted nailing their casual fashion aesthetics. We thought it was the perfect time to take notes and prepare our next shopping list. And we are generous enough to share the notes with you. So, here you go!

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya, who is also winning hearts with her modeling pursuit, was papped today on her way to the salon, boasting a flowy and comfy all-white ensemble. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan fame flaunted a billowy embroidered cotton shirt with cut-outs as a part of her low-key attire. She paired the shirt with matching embroidered flared pants and exuded serene beauty in her fit.

2. Shilpa Shetty

The 49-year-old fitness maven with a versatile fashion sense never fails to serve noteworthy fashion moments. Today too, Shilpa Shetty adorned an ethnic ensemble in an ivory chanderi silk suit that simply ate. The monochromatic flair featured gorgeous embroidery for an understated look. The showstopper dupatta of Shetty’s ensemble boasted a beautiful scalloped trim, making her fit aesthetically pleasing.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ethereal beauty and unapologetically sultry fashion statements often make headlines. However, the diva today turned heads in a street-style ensemble featuring a black cardigan and voluminous gray pants. Tamannaah’s laid-back outfit was ‘not-so-subtly’ elevated with luxury pieces, including a Nike hat, a luxe YSL bag, and Chloe mules. Going bare-faced for the day, Tammy proved that a smile is all she needs to win hearts.

4. Sonakshi Sinha

To celebrate the festive day of Eid-Al-Fitr with her beau, Sonakshi Sinha adorned a Rs 9,200 black Neroli kurta set from the label Roza Pet which was a Pinterest-worthy ethnic garb. Sinha’s black suit was a perfect festive attire, boasting golden sequins and tassels on the yoke and sleeves. The Dabangg actress paired her bohemian kurta with matching black pants to create a monochromatic look. Sona stylishly accessorized her fit with silver-oxidized jewelry and Punjabi juttis.

Today's OOTDs by the B-town divas were a fun catalog of casual looks and ethnic flares. Which one would you want to recreate?