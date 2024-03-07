Actor-director KS Ravikumar trolls Nandamuri Balakrishna on stage; says, ‘He is always doubtful'

Nandamuri Balakrishna is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry. However, the actor is also notorious for being quite short-tempered and behaving in an ill manner with fans and crew members.

In fact, there have been several instances where Balayya has found himself in controversy over slapping crew members or fans for even wanting a selfie. In the latest update, actor-director KS Ravikumar opened up about the Bhagavanth Kesari actor’s anger issues and how he behaves on sets, during the pre-release event of his upcoming Tamil film, Guardian.

KS Ravikumar reveals Balayya cannot handle someone laughing on sets

Speaking at the event, the veteran actor-director mentioned that Nandamuri Balakrishna has a habit of getting angry on sets. He imitated the veteran actor’s mannerisms and added that even if someone chuckles while looking at him, the actor feels that he is being laughed at and tends to respond aggressively.

The filmmaker also recalled an instance where his assistant director was asked to point a fan towards Balayya. However, the sudden rush of wind displaced Balayya’s wig, which left the AD chuckling. However, the senior actor got mad and started getting aggressive towards him. Eventually, Ravikumar mentioned that he had to intervene to dilute the situation.

KS Ravikumar has worked with Balayya in two films, the 2018 action flick Ruler, which also featured Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and more, and the 2019 film featuring Bhumika Chawla, Vedhika, Sonal Chauhan, and others.

Nandamuri Balakrishna on the work front

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari, which also featured Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Brahmaji, and many more in crucial roles. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, hit the silver screens in October last year and received a warm welcome from the audience.

The actor is currently working on his next project with director KS Ravindra, better known as Bobby. The film, tentatively titled NBK109, marks Balayya’s 109th venture as a lead actor in the film industry. It was revealed earlier this year that Bobby Deol had been roped in for a crucial role in the film.

If rumors are to be believed, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Dulquer Salmaan will be playing prominent roles in the film as well. Additionally, the film has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. As per speculation, the film is touted to be a violent bloodbath and is expected to be released later this year.

