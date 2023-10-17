Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna led Bhagavanth Kesari locks pre-release business of Rs 63 crores worldwide
With Bhagavanth Kesari, Nandamuri Balakrishna manages to secure his second highest pre-release deal for a film, only behind his last hit release Veera Simha Reddy.
Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sree Leela, Arjun Rampal and others is gearing up for a 19th October, 2023 release. The film is keenly awaited as NBK is returning to the big screens with a streak of two bag to back big hits under his belt, in the form of Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. The pre-release deal of Bhagavanth Kesari has been locked for an astronomical price of Rs 63 crores excluding publicity and advertising (worth Rs 3 crores) and it means that it is the actor's second highest pre-release worldwide theatrical deal, only behind his last hit Veera Simha Reddy.
Bhagavanth Kesari Requires A Share Of Rs 66 Crores Or More To Emerge As A Hit Film
Bhagavanth Kesari will need to secure a share of over Rs 66 crores to emerge as a profitable venture for everyone involved. While it is a share that Nandamuri Balakrishna's films have secured in the past, the stakes this time are different. It comes one on one against a box office juggernaut like Leo, which looks like a beast if the advance bookings are anything to go by. That's not all as Ravi Teja's mega-actioner Tiger Nageswara Rao releases just a day after, which also is keenly awaited. It is a very competitive Dussehra and striking a deal like the one that team Bhagavanth Kesari have secured is rather impressive.
Here is a breakdown of the worldwide pre-release business of Bhagavanth Kesari
|Area
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|12 crores (Non-Refundable Advance)
|Ceeded
|12 crores (Non-Refundable Advance)
|Andhra
|29 crores (Non-Refundable Advance)
|AP/TS
|53 crores
|Karnataka + Rest Of India
|4 crores
|Overseas
|6 crores
|Worldwide
|Rs 63 crores
*With 3 crores of publicity and advertising, Bhagavanth Kesari will require to have a share of Rs 66 crores or more to breakeven
About Bhagavanth Kesari
Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is adamant about getting even with a powerful businessman (Arjun Rampal) who cost him money. He is prepared to square off against the formidable foe and resolve their issues amicably.
When And Where To Watch Bhagavanth Kesari
Bhagavanth Kesari can be watched at a theatre near you, from the 19th of October, 2023. How excited are you for Nandamuri Balakrishna's new film?
