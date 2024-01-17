Nandamuri Balakrishna attends special screening of Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma film HanuMan

Nandamuri Balakrishna was recently seen attending a special screening of the movie HanuMan.

The actor seemed to have a great time watching the film and later had a conversation with the filmmakers, including director Prasanth Varma. He really liked the way the film was presented and its grandeur, and also mentioned that everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the second part.

Nandamuri Balakrishna expresses praise for HanuMan

Nandamuri Balakrishna commended the filmmakers for their courageous endeavors in crafting an extraordinary superhero movie that embraces Indian culture and is skillfully presented. He also lauded Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma for their commendable efforts in bringing this awe-inspiring masterpiece to life.

HanuMan has had a blockbuster reception at the box office for the past week. The film is running successfully in theaters and has also generally received positive reviews from the critics as well.

This Telugu cinema project brings a fresh take on superhero movies, introducing us to Hanumanthu, a young villager from Anjadhri. Living with his sister Anjamma, their lives take an unexpected turn when she clashes with the village chief. In a twist of fate, Hanumanthu stumbles upon a precious stone that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

What sets this film apart is its relatability and its deep roots in Indian culture. It's a well-crafted flick that showcases the talents of Teja Sajja, who teams up with Prasanth Varma after their successful collaboration in Zombie Reddy. Alongside them, we have a talented ensemble cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and many more in pivotal roles.

More about Nandmuri Balakrishna’s work front

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in 2023 in the films Veera Simha Reddy and Bhagavanth Kesari which were both successful in theaters with generally mixed reviews by the critics.

The actor is scheduled to make an appearance in Bobby Kolli's upcoming movie, tentatively named NBK 109, which is anticipated to be a thrilling action-packed film.

