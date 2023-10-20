Bhagavanth Kesari Day 1 Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna film takes decent start; Impacted by clash with Leo

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Bhagavanth Kesari directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sree Leela, Arjun Rampal and others had a decent opening day at the global box office as it grossed almost Rs 25 crores, of which over Rs 18 crores came from India. The numbers would have been a lot greater had the film not had a box office juggernaut like Leo to compete with. While Leo is a Tamil film, it not just made its presence amply felt but almost matched Bhagavanth Kesari in the Andhra states. It now also has a new competitor in the form of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

After A Decent Opening Of Around Rs 25 Crores Worldwide, Bhagavanth Kesari Has A Lot Of Work Still To Be Done At The Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari has received the best reviews of all films that have received this Dussehra. This should ideally help it brave other releases and make most of the festive season. With the breakeven point at Rs 66 crores share, there is a lot of work still to be done.

The territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 6.18 crores (Rs. 3.40 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 3.20 crores (Rs. 2.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 7.24 crores (Rs. 6.34 crores share including hires. Rs 4.27 crores excluding hires)

AP/TS - Rs. 16.62 crores (Rs. 12.24 crores share including hires. Rs 10.17 crores excluding hires)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.30 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 0.10 crores

North India - Rs. 0.10 crores

Rest Of India - Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 0.76 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 18.12 crores (Rs. 13 crores share including hires. Rs 10.93 crores excluding hires)

The worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari is as follows:

Total India - Rs 18.12 crores (Rs. 13 crores share including hires. Rs 10.93 crores excluding hires)

USA - 650k USD

Rest - 164k USD

Total Overseas - 814 thousand USD = Rs 6.73 cr (Rs 3.23 crores share)

Total Worldwide gross - Rs 24.85 crores (Rs 16.23 crores share including hires. Rs 14.16 crores excluding hires)

About Bhagavanth Kesari

Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is adamant about getting even with a powerful businessman (Arjun Rampal) who cost him money. He is prepared to square off against the formidable foe and resolve their issues amicably.

When And Where To Watch Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

