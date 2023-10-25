Bhagavanth Kesari 6 Days Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer grosses a good Rs 75 crores worldwide

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Bhagavanth Kesari directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sree Leela, Arjun Rampal and others witnessed a good trend at the box office in the Dussehra period where it grossed close to Rs 75 crores worldwide. These numbers are very good considering the fact that it faced stiff competition from Leo and Tiger Nageswara Rao but given the prices at which the film has been sold at, there still is some work there to be done for Bhagavanth Kesari in order for it to breakeven and emerge profitable for everyone involved.

Bhagavanth Kesari Trends Well And Grosses Around Rs 75 Crores Worldwide In Its First 6 Days

The extended Dussehra period ensured that Bhagavanth Kesari got solid footfalls coming in even on weekdays. After Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari is yet another Ballaya film that has been got acceptance from Telugu film lovers. Of the three films, Bhagavanth Kesari is touted as the best film and that means that it still has sufficient theatrical mileage to breakeven and ensure profits for the distributors.

The territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 20.27 crores (Rs. 10.60 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 11.70 crores (Rs. 9 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 24.27 crores (Rs. 17.08 crores share including hires. Rs 14.94 crores excluding hires)

AP/TS - Rs. 56.24 crores (Rs. 36.68 crores share including hires. Rs 34.54 crores excluding hires)

Karnataka - Rs. 5.32 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 0.58 crores

North India - Rs. 0.50 crores

Rest Of India - Rs 6.40 crore (Rs 3.20 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 62.64 crores (Rs. 39.88 crores share including hires. Rs 37.74 crores excluding hires)

The worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari is as follows:

Total India - Rs 62.64 crores (Rs. 39.88 crores share including hires. Rs 37.74 crores excluding hires)

USA - 1109k USD

Rest - 346k USD

Total Overseas - 1455 thousand USD = Rs 12.03 cr (Rs 5.73 crores share)

Total Worldwide gross - Rs 74.67 crores (Rs 45.61 crores share including hires. Rs 43.47 crores excluding hires)

