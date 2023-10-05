EXCLUSIVE: Nandamuri Balakrishna to return as host for Unstoppable 3; Filming may commence this Dussehra

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most versatile actors in Tollywood. The actor has featured in over 100 films and has proved his mettle time and again. The Veera Simha Reddy actor would next be seen in Bhagavanth Kesari, which is slated for release on 19th October.

But that is not the only project that is upcoming for the actor. According to sources, the third season of NBK 's talk show, titled Unstoppable, is being planned. The source, further also revealed that the shooting would most likely commence during Dussehra. "Balayya has signed the contract for the chat show and if all goes well, the show will start by Dussehra”, reveals a source close to the development.

More about Unstoppable

Unstoppable, popularly known as Unstoppable with NBK, is a television talk show that is aired on the streaming platform Aha. The show was first aired in 2021 and quickly became one of the most-watched shows on the platform. The show follows a simple format where celebrities are invited, and they have a chat with the Sultan actor.

There have been two seasons of the show so far, with prominent names like Vishnu Manchu, Lakshmi Manchu, Nani, Srikanth, S. Thaman, S.S. Rajamouli, M.M. Keeravani, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Raashii Khanna, Honey Rose, Pawan Kalyan, and many more making appearances as guests on the show. The first episode of the second season also featured politicians, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Nara Lokesh, deviating from the usual set of guests who were part of the film industry.

Check out the promo of the previous season:

More about Bhagavant Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari is said to be an action comedy film and is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, and Priyanka Jawalkar apart from the Simha actor. The film is bankrolled by Shine Screens and is set to hit the theaters on 19th October.

