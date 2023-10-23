Bhagavanth Kesari 1st Weekend Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna film grosses reasonable Rs 54 crores worldwide

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Bhagavanth Kesari directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sree Leela, Arjun Rampal and others had a reasonable extended opening weekend as it grossed around Rs 53.78 crores in 4 days. The hold over the weekend was solid but the clash with other Dussehra releases impacted it adversely. The total recovery in terms of share stands at just around 50 percent and there still is some work there to be done in order for the Nandamuri Balakrishna film to emerge profitable for everyone involved.

Nandamuri Balakrishna made his comeback with Akhanda and continued the streak with Veera Simha Reddy, which emerged a hit. Bhagavanth Kesari is said to be the best NBK film since his comeback and it is hoped that it sees strong legs post the extended weekend. It stands on number 2 in the list of top Dussehra grossers from India. Leo has emerged the number one film by a margin, followed by Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ghost, Ganapath and Yaariyan 2.

The territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 13.87 crores (Rs. 7.20 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 7.65 crores (Rs. 5.70 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 16.58 crores (Rs. 13.97 crores share including hires. Rs 11.20 crores excluding hires)

AP/TS - Rs. 38.10 crores (Rs. 26.87 crores share including hires. Rs 24.10 crores excluding hires)

Karnataka - Rs. 3.55 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 0.38 crores

North India - Rs. 0.35 crores

Rest Of India - Rs 4.28 crore (Rs 2.14 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 42.38 crores (Rs. 29.01 crores share including hires. Rs 26.24 crores excluding hires)

The worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari is as follows:

Total India - Rs 42.38 crores (Rs. 29.01 crores share including hires. Rs 26.24 crores excluding hires)

USA - 1040k USD

Rest - 339k USD

Total Overseas - 1379 thousand USD = Rs 11.40 cr (Rs 5.42 crores share)

Total Worldwide gross - Rs 53.78 crores (Rs 34.43 crores share including hires. Rs 31.66 crores excluding hires)

About Bhagavanth Kesari

Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is adamant about getting even with a powerful businessman (Arjun Rampal) who cost him money. He is prepared to square off against the formidable foe and resolve their issues amicably.

When And Where To Watch Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

Have you watched this Nandamuri Balakrishna film yet?

