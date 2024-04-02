Jagapathi Babu says, 'I still regret...' as he talks about Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Legend post re-release

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a name that needs no introduction. His 2014 film, titled Legend, strongly impacted the masses with its catchy storyline and several remarkable performances. As the film completes its glorious 10 years, the makers decided to re-release it for fans across theaters in the Telugu belt.

In a recent update, Jagapathi Babu, who played a crucial role in NBK’s all-time classic, talked about the movie and what has now been different.

Jagapathi Babu on Legend

During an interview with NTV Entertainment, when Jagapathi Babu was asked about the impact Legend had on your career, Jagapathi Babu mentioned that this was the first time that he took a film character quite seriously.

He also added that Legend gave him a boost in his career. He said, “I still regret not utilizing the push given by Legend properly. After Legend, I have done 90 films, but only 5-6 of them are remarkable roles."

He concluded by stating that he did not use the Legend success properly, as his character Jitendra created a huge and powerful impact, and he could've possibly won many awards for the character.

More about Nandamuri Bala Krishna’s Legend

The legend is about a lecturer named Srimannarayana, who cannot accept injustice and has a rebellious approach when dealing with lawbreakers. In addition to Balakrishna, the film has important performances by Sonal Chauhan, Radhika Apte, and Jagapathi Babu.

Advertisement

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film, which was first released in theaters on March 28, 2014. The film was co-produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, and Anil Sunkara under 14 Reel Entertainment and Varahi Chalani Chitram. To mark a decade since its release, the makers have also shared a special re-release trailer.

Jagapathi Babu's upcoming films

Jagapathi Babu was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film describes the life of Venkata Ramana, a Guntur resident who was abandoned by his mother, who is now a minister. Ramana struggles to understand why his mother abandoned him, and their troubled connection becomes a target for the evil in their midst.

The film also starred Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and many other actors in important roles. Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed the film, which Naga Vamsi produced under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banners. Thaman S scored the music.

Jagapathi Babu will be next seen in a Hindi film titled Ruslaan, helmed by director Karan Butani. The action thriller stars Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on April 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Chennai Story; shares goofy PICS from sets with her ‘girls’