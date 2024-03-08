NBK 109 first glimpse OUT now: The HUNT begins in classic Nandamuri Balakrishna fashion

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the first glimpse of Balakrishna’s 109th film, tentatively titled NBK109 has been unveiled. Posting on their X (formerly Twitter) account, the makers of the film dropped the first glimpse with the caption “Unleashing the Cult Saruku!!”

Since it is only the first glimpse, the makers have not revealed much, showing only the bare minimum. But the highlight of the glimpse is, of course, Nandamuri Balakrishna who looks menacing in this all-familiar avatar.

Check out the first glimpse of NBK109

The glimpse also provides a sneak peek into the characterization of Balakrishna, with the dialogue, “When a Lion comes to attack a group of jackals, it is not called War, it is called Hunting.” It is these trademark punch dialogues of Balakrishna that make him such a joy to watch on the big screen and it looks like NBK 109 is going to be no different.

From the glimpse, we can also see Balayya’s character carrying his own suitcase with weapons and a stand-out bottle of ‘Saruku’ or alcohol. Another highlight of this short glimpse is music director Thaman’s electrifying background score.

More details about NBK109

NBK109 marks the 109th film of legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film also stars Bobby Deol in the lead role. It is the first collaboration between Balakrishna and director K.S. Ravindra, also known as Bobby Kolli. Bobby is currently fresh off the success of his last film with Chiranjeevi titled Waltair Veerayya and, will be looking to continue his success streak.

NBK109 has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this mammoth project.

Balakrishna’s success streak

Balakrishna is currently on an incredible success streak with back-to-back superhits in the form of Akhanda in 2021, which marked the third successful collaboration between Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. He subsequently followed this with two more massive films Veera Simha Reddy and Bhagavanth Kesari in 2023.

With the promising first glimpse of NBK109, it looks like this success streak is only going to continue for Balakrishna in 2024.