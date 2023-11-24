Bhagavanth Kesari OTT release: When and where to watch Balakrishna and Sreeleela starrer action drama online

Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to reign as a box office king with his latest cinematic triumph, Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, which premiered in theaters on October 19, 2023, garnered an overwhelming response, particularly during the festive Dussehra holidays.

Much to the delight of movie enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Bhagavanth Kesari on the OTT platform, the film is set to make its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 24th (today). This marks an exceptional opportunity for those who missed its theatrical run to catch this highly anticipated release from the comfort of their homes.

The countdown begins today as the anticipation builds for the digital premiere of Bhagavanth Kesari on Prime Video. This would be a cinematic treat for fans and a wider audience eager to immerse themselves in the creative brilliance of Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, and director Anil Ravipudi.

More about Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari movie

Bhagavanth Kesari, an action-drama film directed by Anil Ravipudi, revolves around an ex-convict who takes on the role of guardian for his niece, inspiring her to pursue a career in the armed forces. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring prominent actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Sarathkumar, and Aadukalam Naren. The film was bankrolled under the Shine Screens banner and the music director of the film is Thaman S.

Check out Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari movie trailer below

Upcoming projects of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela

Following the success of Bhagavanth Kesari, Nandamuri Balakrishna has returned as the host of his talk show, Unstoppable with NBK Limited Edition. He is also gearing up for his next film, tentatively titled NBK109, directed by KS Ravindra.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela, who was last seen in the film Skanda alongside Ram Pothineni, is set to appear in Aadikeshava, directed by Srikanth N. Reddy. The film stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role and features other notable actors like Joju George, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Aparna Das. Additionally, Sreeleela is part of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, which is slated for release on January 12 next year.

