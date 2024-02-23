Dhanush says 'Never thought I’ll direct you' after Selvaraghavan onboards Raayan

Tamil Superstar Dhanush is undeniably one of the most powerful actors in the industry. His screen presence has always been a charm for his viewers as the actor possesses the quality of playing high-caliber roles in many films.

On February 19, Dhanush unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Raayan previously titled D50. Recently Dhanush unveiled the 1st look poster of SJ Suryah from the film. Now, in a recent development, Dhanush has unveiled another poster of the film and introduced his brother Selvaraghavan.

Dhanush shares first look at Selvaraghavan

On the evening of February 22, Dhanush took to his official account X and shared a first-look poster of Selvaraghavan from Raayan and wrote, “Never thought I'll direct you someday sir (hands joined emoji)”. Later, Selvaraghavan showed gratitude towards the moment and replied to Dhanush, “Thanks for the opportunity director sir ! It's gonna be an epic and I'm so proud of you! (clapping emoji)”.

After the announcement that Selvaraghavan will be in this film, we can say that it will be a delight to watch two brothers in a single frame.

More about Raayan

The first look poster of the film featured the Asuran actor, Kalidas Jayaram , and Sundeep Kishan , standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.” The film marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi which also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director (Tamil). The film also features SJ Suryah , Aparna Balamurali , and more in prominent roles.

Dhanush’s upcoming films

The Jagame Thandiram star currently has several projects in the pipeline. His last film Captain Miller is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles.

