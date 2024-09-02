After resigning from AMMA, Malayalam actor Siddique seeks anticipatory bail over sexual assault case

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Malayalam actor Siddique has been accused of sexual assault by a young actress, following which he decided to step down from his role as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). However, the issue didn’t end with his resignation, as actress Revathy has filed a case against him in Thiruvananthapuram under serious charges. Now, Siddique has approached the Kerala High Court and sought anticipatory bail over the sexual assault charges.

For the unversed, Revathy hurled serious allegations against actor Siddique amid the Hema Committee Report Row in the Malayalam film industry. She narrated her ordeal during a media interaction and revealed that in 2016, she was sexually assaulted by the Malayalam star. She was invited to a hotel and assaulted.

According to The News Minute, she said, "It was a trap. He abused me sexually. Whatever he says today are blatant lies. What he did was rape. He touched me without consent and physically assaulted me."

However, Siddique denied these severe allegations and called them a publicity stunt. He had also filed a police complaint against the actress with the Director General of Police (DGP).

He reportedly wrote in his complaint, "Initially, she alleged that I used offensive words against her. But now, she is alleging that I sexually assaulted her. She changed her allegations against me when the Hema Committee report came out."

Revathy had initially opened up about this matter back in 2019. However, her words fell on deaf ears at the time. Nevertheless, she has again approached the police amid the Hema Committee Report row to seek justice.

Since the Hema Committee Report came out, several renowned personalities have resigned from AMMA, including Mohanlal, the committee's president. The entire AMMA has dissolved, and a new committee will be formed soon.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

