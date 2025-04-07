Namrata Shirodkar enjoys Rome with Mahesh Babu; shares pics as she explores the beauty of Trevi Fountain

Namrata Shirodkar is the ultimate diva when it comes to her social media presence. From fashion moments to family glimpses and vacations, the former actress has consistently kept her fans updated with the latest happenings in her life. And her recent photo dump from Rome is just the proof.

Taking to her Instagram account, Namrata shared a series of photos from her vacation in Rome. Embracing her touristy side, she captured some of the city's most iconic spots through her lens. She even struck a lovely pose near the Trevi Fountain.

Check out the pictures here:

Namrata captioned the post, “Rome, you are a beautiful.”

Just a few days ago, Namrata, along with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, attended an event. During the interaction, the former actress was asked whether her 12-year-old would be making her acting debut anytime soon.

In response, she said, “She (Sitara) is just 12 years old now, so there’s a lot of time left for us to discuss it.”

During the same event, the mother-daughter duo was also asked for an update on the former’s husband and actor Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated project, SSMB29.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about any details, it was Mahesh and Namrata’s daughter who cleverly responded, “Silence is the best policy.”

In other news, Mahesh Babu and Sitara were recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they jetted out of the city. The dad-daughter duo looked effortlessly cool, seemingly engrossed in conversation.

Check out the video here:

However, what truly grabbed attention was when Mahesh Babu playfully flashed his passport at the paparazzi, flashing a bright smile with his signature charm.

