Malayalam actor Siddique files police complaint against junior artist Revathy Sampath for accusing him of sexual assault

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Actor Siddique was accused of sexual assault by a junior artist named Revathy Sampath. Following these allegations, he decided to resign from his role as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) General secretary. Now, Siddique has filed a police complaint against the actress for hurling such serious allegations at him.

According to a report by Onmanorama, he has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) and denied the sexual assault allegations. He revealed that there must be some agenda behind these allegations against him. The actor has filed the police complaint via an email and rubbished the sexual assault allegations by claiming that he met with the actress in the presence of her parents.

In the police complaint, Siddique argued that Revathy Sampath initially accused him of sexual assault in 2019, which was three years after they met. He wrote in his complaint, "Initially, she alleged that I used offensive words against her. But now, she is alleging that I sexually assaulted her. She has changed her allegations against me when the Hema Committee report came out."

Siddique also argued that this must be a publicity stunt by the actress.

Meanwhile, Revathy has leveled serious allegations against the Malayalam actor. She claimed that many of her friends were abused by him in the past. According to Onmanorama, she said, "Siddique first contacted me through social media. Later, following the promotions of the movie 'Sukhamayirikkatte', he invited me to his hotel room. I was 21 years old then. He sexually assaulted me and even locked me inside the room. However, I managed to escape."

She also revealed that Siddique told her that he was quite powerful and she won't be able to do anything against him. The incident dates back to the year 2016.

The release of Hema Committee's report has reignited discussions about sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Several women have raised their voice against prominent figures in Mollywood including Ranjith, Shine Tom Chacko and many others.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

