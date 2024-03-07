Ajith Kumar to undergo full body check up ahead of VidaaMuyarchi second schedule; gets admitted in hospital

Ajith Kumar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry. The actor, who has been an active part of the industry for close to three decades now, is currently on a schedule break of his upcoming film, VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni.

The actor who was shooting in Azerbaijan, recently got back to India, and has been spending some quality time with his family. In fact, quite recently, he also celebrated his son Aadvik’s 9th birthday, where the youngster was seen cutting a football shaped cake. In the latest update, it has been reported that Ajith Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for a full body check up.

VidaaMuyarchi to resume shoot in second week of March

It is understood that the actor will remain in the hospital for a day, for the examination to take its due course. Additionally, it is learnt that the schedule break is almost done and the actor will soon be heading back abroad for filming.

It remains to be seen which country the filmmakers will go to next, after Azerbaijan. The film has already finished part of its shooting in Turkey as well.. As per reports, the second schedule of the film is believed to go on floors by the 15th of March, however there has been no official confirmation regarding this as well.

What we know about VidaaMuyarchi so far

Without a shadow of a doubt, VidaaMuyarchi is one of the most anticipated films to come out this year. The film marks the first collaboration between director Magizh Thirumeni and the Mankatha actor and is touted to be an high octane action film, something that is right up the alley of both the actor and the director.

Further, the film also features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and many more in crucial roles. Additionally, if rumors are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a prominent role in the film as well. However, official confirmation regarding the Leo actor’s involvement is awaited.

The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film’s music. Nirav Shah will crank the camera for the film, while NB Srikanth will take care of the editing.

