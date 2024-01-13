Salaar Success Party: Prabhas, Prashant Neel and Salaar team reunite in style; check PICS

Post the mammoth success of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the team of Salaar reunited once again to celebrate their triumph in Bengaluru at the High Ultra lounge on Friday night. The party consisted of Prabhas, co-stars Shruthi Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, and many others. Director Prashant Neel and the film's producer, Vijay Kiragandur were also present at the party.

About Salaar Success Party

What made the party particularly special was the theme, which boasted every shade of black, from the furniture to the outfits. Prabhas looked ultra stylish with his black jeans, black T-shirt, and a black blazer. The yellow-tinted glasses provided the finishing touch. While the others opted for more subtler choices, Shruti Haasan sported a dazzling gold and black dress.

From the posts and videos that have surfaced on social media, it is fair to say that the entire team seems to have had a blast at the success party. Shruthi Haasan also took to social media to share a bunch of memorable pictures from the event. One particular post featured a blackboard that read, “Don’t let anyone treat you like Upma ‘Darling’ you’re Biryani”. For anyone wondering what this means, Prabhas is fondly referred to as Darling by his fans and well-wishers.

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran Misses The Party

Amidst all the glam and stardom, the only empty space was left by the absence of Prabhas' best friend in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor is likely occupied with the finishing touches of his film Aadujeevitham.

Check out the posts below:

What’s in store for Salaar next:

After the brilliant response to Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, both Prashanth Neel and Prabhas will look to strike bigger for Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam. Although the film is still in development, it should not take very long since Prashant Neel has mentioned that there will be no changes made to the script of Part 2.

Prabhas on the work front

Meanwhile, Prabhas is shooting for his next film with director Maruthi, the title of which will be announced on 15th January 2024 on the occasion of Sankranthi at 7:08 AM. This project is supposed to be a horror comedy that will cater to fans of Prabhas. Prabhas is also busy shooting for his most ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts a dream cast, consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salaar actress Sriya Reddy talks about evolution of female characters in Indian cinema