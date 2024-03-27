Akshay Kumar showers praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran; says ‘learned a lot from him’

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to bring his next film Aadujeevitham to the big screen with the film scheduled to release in theaters on 28th March 2024, i.e., tomorrow.

In a recent trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar was seen laying huge praise on his co-star Prithviraj. Along with praising him for his performance in their film, the actor also took out the time to praise Aadujeevitham and asked everyone to watch it.

Akshay Kumar showers praise for Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aadujeevitham

Akshay Kumar was seen asked about his experience in working with Prithviraj after the latter had called him inspirational. The Khiladi star also had only good words to speak about him and praised him for his acting performances.

Along with praising Prithviraj, the actor also added how Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life is releasing soon. He was also astonished to understand that Prithviraj had worked on his film for 16 years now and how amazing it is that an actor can commit himself to a role for such a long time. He also called Prithviraj an inspiration for being with that whole film.

Akshay Kumar also added, “It’s an honor working with him, and have learned more about acting because of him”. The actor concluded by saying how fun it was to work with him.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer action-thriller film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist, alongside actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Manish Chaudhari, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy also joining them.

The film is expected to be a globe-trotting spy action film with two soldiers Firoz and Rakesh trying to stop Kabir, a revenge-seeking scientist, who is keen on using AI to destroy India. Though initially scheduled to release in December last year, the film is now all set to arrive in theaters on 10 April 2024, coinciding with Eid.

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is an upcoming Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film based on a novel of the same name is taken from the real-life story of a Malayali immigrant who accidentally gets into slavery and is forced to work as a goatherd at a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

