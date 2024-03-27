Mani Ratnam showers praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham; calls it ‘amazing and breathtaking’

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming survival thriller Aadujeevitham, which is also said to be the next big thing after the dynamic success of Manjummel Boys, Premalu, and Bramayugam, is all geared up for its grand release in theaters on March 28. The film, helmed by Blessy, has already become a sensational topic on social media.

Meanwhile, veteran director Mani Ratnam has reviewed Prithviraj's starrer, after attending the special screening along with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Mani Ratnam lauds for Aadujeevitham

On March 28, film analyst Vamsi Kaka took to his social platform X and shared a video from the special screening of Aadujeevitham in which Mani Ratnam was seen praising the film along with its cast and crew members for its amazing execution. In the video, Mani Ratnam mentioned that Aadujeevitham has amazing and breathtaking visuals, and Prithviraj has done a fantastic job. The whole team has done commendable work, and he's wondering how they have pulled this one off. He concluded and said, “I don't envy you; it must have been difficult for you. Amazing work. Congrats.”

Suriya applauds Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham

Ahead of its grand release, Suriya also took the opportunity to congratulate team Aadujeevitham for its commendable passion and dedication towards the project. The actor took to his social platform X and shared the trailer along with a caption that read, “14 years of passion to tell a story of survival #Aadujeevitham This transformation & effort to put this together can happen only once in a lifetime! Heartiest wishes to @DirectorBlessy & Team @PrithviOfficial & @arrahman Sir for a grand release.”

Advertisement

More about Aadujeevitham

The film Aadujeevitham, notably known as The Goat Life, will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on March 28. Aadujeevitham was shot in numerous nations, and the film team began working on this film 14 years ago. Despite the conditions, they never gave up and completed the movie. Although the film had already begun production, the 2020 pandemic caused a delay.

The film follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who is sold into slavery as a goatherd on a clandestine farm in Saudi Arabia. Besides Prithviraj, the film also features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many others in prominent roles. Sunil KS managed the film's cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad took charge of editing.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun and Kiara Advani wish Ram Charan on his 39th birthday: Share special posts for global star