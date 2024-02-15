Sivakarthikeyan’s SK23 journey begins; Rukmini joins cast, Anirudh to compose music

Siva Karthikeyan’s next project with director AR Muragadoss has officially kicked off, with a pooja ceremony that was held just yesterday. The event was attended by the new lead pair comprising Sivakarthikeyan and the happening actress Rukmini Vasanth. Along with them, director AR Muragadoss, along with his wife and music director Anirudh Ravichander were also present.

From a photo that was captured at the pooja ceremony, the entire team was brimming with smiles as they kickstarted their new journey. Sivakarthikeyan as always, sported a simple uber-cool look with a grey sweater, and black pants. Anirudh rocked the traditional look with a white kurta, but it was truly Rukmini Vasanth who stole hearts, looking like an absolute doll in her traditional saree.

Sivakarthikeyan’s SK23 officially kicks off

About SK23

SK23 is the tentatively titled 23rd film of actor Sivakarthikeyan. It also marks the first collaboration between the actor and director AR Muragadoss. The film stars Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role opposite Sivakarthikeyan. After the mammoth reach of the Kannada film, Rukmini has been the center of attraction for filmmakers, and this fresh pairing of Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini is truly promising.

Advertisement

SK23 will also bring Anirudh Ravichander and Sivakarthikeyan together, with their last collaboration being Don, which was released nearly 2 years ago. Further updates about the project are awaited.

Director AR Muragadoss, who has been the brand ambassador for Tamil cinema in India, will also look to prove a point with SK23. The Ghajini director, who has had a string of underwhelming projects, with the most recent one being Rajinikanth’s Darbar, will look to make a comeback with this film.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movies

Apart from SK23, Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for the tentatively titled SK21, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Sai Pallavi is set to play the leading role opposite Sivakarthikeyan in this action drama. Recently a video was released by the makers, highlighting Sivakarthikeyan’s transformation for this role.

Sivakarthikeyan will also feature in a returning role in the second installment of Ayalaan, titled Ayalaan 2, whenever it goes on floors.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan: AR Muragadoss’ SK23 shoot to begin tomorrow; Mrunal rumored to be part of the film