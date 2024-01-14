Anirudh Ravichander set to make Malayalam debut; says he will be working with a huge Pan-Indian star
At a recent event, Anirudh Ravichander revealed that he is going to enter the Malayalam film industry for the first time and with a huge star.
One of the most sought-after music directors in the Indian Film Industry, Anirudh Ravichander is all set to step into the Malayalam film industry for the very first time. The ace music director who is currently busy with the promotion of his Hukum World Tour, revealed in one of the events that, he will be working on a direct Malayalam film in 2024.
He also mentioned that he will be working with a huge Pan-Indian star, who is one of his favorite actors. However, it is not just the actor that Anirudh is excited to work with, it is also the director of the film.
Anirudh to make Malayalam debut
But who are these mystery figures that Anirudh is talking about? When asked about the same, Anirudh replied very smartly, saying, “It will not be right for me to reveal such information, since the production house has their plans”
Anirudh’s career so far
Anirudh has been delivering chartbuster after chartbuster in Tamil and has also ventured into the Telugu Film Industry a couple of times, with memorable albums like Agnyaathavaasi and Nani’s Gang Leader. Moreover, the recent exploits in Jawan are enough proof to show that Anirudh and his music can sustain in any industry. And now it is finally time for the young maestro to make his mark in the Malayalam Film Industry.
When you pause and take a look at Anirudh’s career, it is truly mindblowing what he has been able to achieve in such a short period. The infamous Kolaveri Di from his debut movie ‘3’ came out a little more than 10 years ago, 12 to be precise. Since then, he has worked with the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vijay Thalapathy, Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan, and now more recently he’s working with Jr.NTR for Devara.
Anirudh’s World Tour
Apart from movies, Anirudh is currently working on his Hukum World Tour by promoting it extensively. The tour is set to take place in Dubai on 10th February. His last tour took place in the USA and was a massive success as well.
