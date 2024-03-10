VIDEO: Ajith Kumar seen with wife Shalini at son’s school post minor medical treatment

A few days ago, it was reported that actor Ajith Kumar had been hospitalized for a general health examination. Following the examination, Ajith underwent a minor medical procedure to treat a reported swollen nerve.

Ajith is believed to have been discharged from the hospital after a precautionary day’s rest at the hospital. Just yesterday, a video surfaced online of Ajith Kumar at his son’s school. Ajith along with his wife Shalini and a few other friends were seen in good spirits as they exchanged a few laughs.

This viral video of Ajith has come as a huge relief for fans and well-wishers of Ajith Kumar, who were worried upon hearing that the actor had been hospitalized.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

Ajith Kumar was supposed to start the next schedule of Vidaamuyarchi but is likely to take a little more time to step into his acting shoes again.

The first schedule of the film has already been completed in Azerbaijan, with the second schedule of the film expected to commence as soon as Ajith springs back into action.

Everything you need to know about Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Ajith and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film is being written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with Subhaskaran bankrolling the project under the Lyca Productions banner.

Vidaamuyarchi also stars Arjun Das, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and others in important roles. The music for Vidaamuyarchi is being composed by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, with the camera work being handled by Nirav Shah and Om Prakash and the editing being handled by N.B Srikanth.

Vidaamuyarchi is reportedly going to be high on action, with a few high-octane chase sequences being the highlight of the movie.

Ajith’s upcoming projects

Apart from Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar has also signed a film with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran. The film has been tentatively titled AK63 and is expected to go on floors after the release of Vidaamuyarchi.

There have also been reports to suggest that Ajith Kumar and Prashanth Neel have met to discuss a potential project but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.