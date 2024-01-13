Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram; says it is highly inflammable

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram was released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranti and has been met with mixed responses. While some fans are in awe of the superstar’s massy avatar, the general audience seems to be disappointed.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Guntur Kaaram trailer

But, the current Indian of the year, or in his own words, ‘Indian of All Ages' is all praises for Mahesh Babu and Guntur Kaaram. King Khan took to Twitter to laud the trailer of the film. He expressed his eagerness to watch the film and complimented the film on its action, emotion, and MASS, calling it ‘Highly Inflammable’. Mahesh Babu also acknowledged the tweet by thanking SRK for his support.

Keeping everything aside, it is such a joy to watch one of the biggest superstars in the country congratulate one of the biggest superstars in Telugu cinema, without any ego or high headedness.

Check out his Tweet below:

Guntur Kaaram Response

While Shah Rukh Khan seems to be very excited about Guntur Kaaram, the audiences have showered only lukewarm responses so far. After watching the trailer of the film, everyone expected a solid commercial entertainer from Trivikram, the likes of Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo, or Attarintiki Daaredi but unfortunately, these expectations have been shattered.

What makes it worse is that Mahesh Babu will not have a release for a minimum of at least 2-3 years, if not more, considering that his next project is with SS Rajamouli. Since Rajamouli has now crossed all Indian barriers and entered the realm of world cinema, it is likely that his projects will take up more time and effort.

Advertisement

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram also stars Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary in important roles. As mentioned earlier, the film has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Haarika and Haasini Creations. The film has been shot by DOP, Manoj Paramahamsa, who was also the cinematographer for Leo. Thaman S has composed the music for the film.

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara showered with rose petals as she arrives to watch FDFS