Annapoorani OTT release: When and where to watch Nayanthara starrer culinary drama film

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is the latest flim of Lady Superstar Nayanthara, directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The culinary drama released earlier this month and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

Now, the slice-of-a-life film which features Jai, Sathyraj, and many more in key roles is finally set to arrive on Netflix on December 29th, 2023 in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Announcing the OTT release of Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, the streaming partner shared the tweet, “Unga vayirum manasum neraika oru delicious movie oda varanga namma Lady Superstar (translates to ‘To fill up your tummies and hearts, our Lady Superstar is coming with a delicious movie.’) #Annapoorani is coming to Netflix on 29 Dec in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.”

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food OTT release

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is the story of Annapoorani, an aspiring chef who wants to be well-versed in culinary skills including non-veg cuisines. Owing to her family being orthodox Brahmins and her father being the priest of the Srirangam temple; she is brought up as a vegetarian and this serves as an obstacle for the girl in fulfiling her passion. Her journey is no short of an extra-ordinary tale of life.

The film which is jointly bankrolled by Jatin Sethi and R. Ravindran under Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios, and Trident Arts, features an additional cast of actors like Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and many more. The Nayanthara starrer has music composed by Thaman S while cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing done by Praveen Anthony.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema was seen this year in various films. The year initially marked her debut year in Hindi with the leading role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood movies this year and the second blockbuster movie for SRK after Pathaan.

Afterwards, Nayanthara was also seen in the rather forgettable film Iraivan starring Jayam Ravi in the leading role. The actress is next set to feature in films like Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 as the central character with rumors of appearing in her husband Vignesh Shivan’s next film LIC (Love Insurance Corporation) starring Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

