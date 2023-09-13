Ashok Selvan-Keerthi Pandian's Inside Wedding Pics: Newlyweds pose with family, Ramya sends love to 'Kanmayi'

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian tied the knot in the traditional Tamil ceremony, on September 13. The ceremony took place at the Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. It was a close-knit celebration attended by their family members. Several inside pics and videos of the newlyweds from their marriage have surfaced on social media.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian's unseen moments from their traditional wedding

A few beautiful moments between the couple from their wedding have been going viral on social media. Videos of the duo exchanging garlands, and Ashok tying mangal sutra have been captured and they look perfect. The newlyweds also posed for photos with family and friends.

Keerthi’s sister Ramya Pandian, who is also an actress shared some pictures from the ceremony on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, “Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan "

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian's wedding

For the unversed, Ashok and Keerthi Pandian have dated each other for several years before taking the plunge. They got engaged a few months ago. As per reports, the newlyweds opted for green-friendly wedding decor for their Tamil-themed wedding in shades of white, cream, and green.

The actors took to social media and shared the first pics as husband and wife from their wedding. Soon after they dropped the post, several co-peers from the industry showered congratulatory wishes to the newlyweds in the comments sections. Manjima Mohan, Sam Vishaln, and Aditi Balan, among others, commented, "Congratulations Guys!!!"

The couple will also reportedly host a grand reception in Chennai. Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry are expected to attend.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashok and Keerthi will be seen together in an upcoming film. They are currently working on Dhinakaran Sivalingam’s Blue Star, bankrolled by ace filmmaker Pa Ranjith. This marks their first on-screen collaboration.



ALSO READ: Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are now Mr and Mrs: See FIRST PICS from their regal wedding