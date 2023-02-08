Shivarajkumar breaks into tears watching brother Puneeth's video at an event; Balakrishna consoles him

A video of Shivarajkumar breaking down at the event while watching a video of Puneeth Rajkumar has surfaced on Twitter. The Kannada actor was moved to tears and sobbed watching a special video, Puneeth. Balakrishna, who sat next to Shiva, consoled and comforted him. The video is going viral on the Internet and Appu's fans got emotional watching Shiva Rajkumar cry.

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is currently waiting for the release of his Telugu dubbed version Shiva Vedha. On Tuesday, the pre-release event of the film took place and Shivarajkumar, his wife, and Nandamuri Balakrishna attended. At the event, a special video of the late Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar was played and Shiva Rajkumar couldn't control his tears watching his little brother.

Watch the video of Shivarajkumar get emotional here:



About Shiva Vedha

Touted to be a period-action film, it is set against the backdrop of a rural village. Made under the direction of A Harsha, the movie marks the actor's fourth venture with the filmmaker after Bhajarangi, Vajrakaya, and Bhajarangi 2. Ganavi Laxman is leading lady of the film. Vedha was released in December 2022 and received positive responses from critics and audiences. Now, the Telugu dubbed version Shiva Vedha is gearing up for release on n February 9.

Upcoming films

Shivarajkumar will also be seen as the antagonist in Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated action comedy, Jailer. The Kannada actor will be seen playing a crime boss and a prisoner in the film. Made under the direction of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer also features Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The actor also joined the cast of Dhanush starrer Captain Miller. The actor will be seen as Dhanush's elder brother. The film's cast also includes Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles, along with others.

Sivarajkumar has further signed his next with Karrthik Adwait. This pan-India action thriller is being bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the production banner SCFC. The yet-to-be-titled drama is expected to go on the floors by next year in 2023.