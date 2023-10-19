EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Rajkumar remembers brother Puneeth Rajkumar; ‘I don’t feel that he’s gone away’

Shiva Rajkumar, the Kannada superstar is totally busy in his acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. The celebrated actor recently made a massive entry into the Tamil movie industry with his electrifying cameo appearance in Jailer, the recently released Rajinikanth starrer. Shiva Rajkumar is currently busy promoting Ghost, his much-awaited actioner which is set to hit the screens this weekend.

However, when it comes to his personal life, the Kannada superstar and his family are still coping with the untimely demise of his younger brother, the celebrated actor Puneeth Rajkumar. In a recent Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sandalwood's Shivanna opened up about his beloved Appu, and revealed how he remembers him.

Shiva Rajkumar remembers brother Puneeth Rajkumar

In his chat with Pinkvilla, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he has never felt that his brother Puneeth Rajkumar is not around him anymore. "I don't feel that he's gone away from us. Because he's always there with me," stated the doting brother. According to the celebrated actor, he never goes to the place where his younger brother was cremated, as he doesn't believe in that concept. The superstar added that it is the same for him, even in the cases of his father and mother.

"If I'm shooting nearby, I'll go. Otherwise, usually I don't visit. Because I don't feel that they are gone. Once we go and do that Puja and all, we feel that we are sending them away. I don't want to do that," explained Shiva Rajkumar. The senior actor further added that Puneeth Rajkumar will always be in the hearts of everyone who loved him. "I want to make him live always with us," concluded Shivanna.

Watch Shiva Rajkumar's interview with Pinkvilla, here:

