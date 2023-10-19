EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Rajkumar about his love for Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan; ‘They are like my two eyes’

Shiva Rajkumar is currently going through a very exciting phase in his acting career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. As you may know, the Kannada superstar has never shied away from experimenting with the films and roles he picks. However, Shiva Rajkumar is now pushing boundaries by venturing into the Tamil film industry, and with a potential debut in Malayalam cinema.

In an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the celebrated actor opened up about his entry into the film industry and journey so far. Interestingly, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that after his father, legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, it was the veteran superstars Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan who inspired him the most.

Shiva Rajkumar reveals he is a big fan of Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan

Interestingly, in his interview with Pinkvilla, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he was never interested in acting when he made his debut as a child actor. According to the superstar, he was so frustrated while working on his debut movie, to the extent where he threw away his wig and walked out. However, Shiva Rajkumar was offered a movie after a filmmaker spotted him at a movie theatre.

After getting to know that he is Dr. Rajkumar's son, the filmmaker approached the legend, who instead, advised his son to finish his studies if he wanted to become an actor. According to Shivanna, he slowly developed an interest in acting from then, thanks to superstars Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. "I'm a big fan of Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan Ji. They both are my favorites. They are just like my two eyes. And my father is my heart," stated Shiva Rajkumar.

"I look up to Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. I like Kamal sir's eyes and Amitabh sir's voice and screen presence. Whenever he comes on screen, it's huge," added the Kannada superstar. Shiva Rajkumar also added that he has taken inspiration from Sr. Bachchan's Agneepath role for his character in Ghost, especially when it comes to body language.

About Ghost

The movie, which is touted to be a heist action thriller, stars Shiva Rajkumar in the titular role. The MG Srinivas directorial features a stellar star cast including Anupam Kher, Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Archana Jois, Satya Prakash, and others in pivotal roles. Ghost is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, 2023, as a Dasara special release.

