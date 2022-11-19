EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rishab Shetty remembers Puneeth Rajkumar: ‘Appu Sir is our emotion’

Rishab Shetty is garnering a lot of praise for his performance in the Kannada action-thriller, Kantara. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, he remembered the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. “Appu Sir is our emotion. I have said this earlier too, I would like to dedicate Kantara to two people, one is Appu sir - Puneeth Rajkumar ji, aur jo ek daiva narthak bolte hai, woh community ya community ka jo family hai - I would like to dedicate it to them. Also, whatever I do in the future, I would like to dedicate it all to Appu Sir,” says Rishab.

The actor-director had also offered Kantara to Puneeth Rajkumar. “Yes, we had spoken (about it), and two more subjects were okayed as well. I had a subject for him, and in between that we had discussed about Kantara too. But we couldn't do it because of the date clash,” shares Rishab Shetty. During the same conversation, Shetty also opened up on his admiration for Kamal Haasan.