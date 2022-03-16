Box Office: Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar's James set for Historic opening for Sandalwood

The late Sandalwood power star Puneeth Rajkumar ’s final movie arrives in theatres tomorrow. James will be releasing in virtually every cinema in Karnataka, making it the widest release ever in the state. Initially, there were reports of no movie other than James to be screened for a week in the state but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Even though limited, holdovers are holding screens and there are some new releases including Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.

At the time of writing, the film is scheduled to release on over 450 screens at 380 locations, playing over 2100 shows. This includes around 200 early morning shows, with some places starting them at 01:00 in the morning. Most big Kannada movies release on around 300-320 locations in the states, James has gone 60 more than that. There will be around 10 lakh seats available on day one for the movie.

Coming to the part where those seats are to be filled, the advance sales of the Puneeth starrer are historic. The movie has sold over Rs. 4 crores in pre-sales in Bengaluru city for the opening day so far, which is already the opening day record for Sandalwood in the city. The first day numbers in the city may even hit Rs. 5 crores tomorrow. Mysuru city has a crazy advance with around 30,000 tix sold in the city for the opening day on around 110 shows. The overall advance for opening day in the state is estimated at Rs. 7.50-8 crores approx that place it among the top opening days.