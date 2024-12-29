Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh gets annoyed after paparazzi call her 'dosa'; here's what happened next

Keerthy Suresh recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John. While promoting the film in Mumbai, she was spotted by paparazzi after Christmas dressed in a denim outfit. As she posed near a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, a photographer addressed her as "dosa," which appeared to irritate her.

Keerthy quickly responded to the remark, saying, "Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai (It is not Keerthy dosa, it is Keerthy Suresh. And I like dosa)." She also corrected another photographer who called her "Kirti" instead of "Keerthy," saying, "Kriti nahi Keerthy." Despite being seemingly annoyed, Keerthy maintained a warm smile and interacted with the paparazzi before leaving.

Take a look at the video below:

Keerthy Suresh is gaining attention for all the right reasons. She recently tied the knot with her high-school sweetheart Antony Thattil, who is an entrepreneur. The wedding took place at a resort in Goa.

The couple had a traditional Hindu wedding first. This was followed by a white Christian wedding. Later, Keerthy shared lovely moments from her wedding on her Instagram handle.

She also a few pictures with Thalapathy Vijay and wrote, "When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir. With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban."

Take a look at the photos below:

Keerthy Suresh returned to work right after her wedding celebrations. She joined the cast of her upcoming film Baby John for promotions. At the same time, a report went viral suggesting she may step away from films. The report was unverified and was spread widely on social media and among fans. It raises questions about whether Keerthy will quit acting soon.

The rumors began because Keerthy currently had only two signed projects. These include Revolver Rita and Kannivedi. It seems she has not signed any new films beyond these.

However, these rumors remain unconfirmed and Keerthy Suresh has not made any comments about her future in cinema.

