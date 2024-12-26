Theri OTT release: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller directed by Atlee online

Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 2016 movie Theri is getting adaptations in Hindi and Telugu, making it the best time to revisit the original action thriller.

The Vijay-led, directed by Atlee, is available to stream in Tamil on Sun NXT. Those wishing to watch Theri in Telugu dubbing can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is also available in Hindi on YouTube.

The 2016 flick directed by Atlee focuses on the story of Joseph Kuruvila, a single father and bakery owner who lives in Kerala with his 5-year-old daughter. In an altercation with a local gang, his daughter’s life is threatened, making Joseph fight them off, contrary to his usual timid self.

This reveals him to be the former DCP of Chennai city, Vijay Kumar IPS, who was presumed to be dead after crossing horns with a politician. With his secret out in the open, Joseph and his daughter’s life is again under attack, making him settle the scores once and for all.

With Thalapathy Vijay playing the lead role, the film has Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson as the female lead. Additionally, the film offers an ensemble cast of actors like Baby Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajendran, Prabhu, Mahendran, and many more in key roles.

The film itself was also loosely based on the 1990 movie Chatriyan starring Vijaykanth, as well as the 2013 Hollywood flick Homefront. Moreover, the film was well-received by critics and a major hit at the box office, considered one of the most popular Vijay movies to date.

Moving ahead, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the lead role for the film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The Venkat Prabhu directorial featured the story of an anti-terrorist squad leader reuniting with his son after believing him to be dead. However, the son's return is shrouded with secrets with a trecherous plan likely in play.

The actor is now currently working on his alleged final flick, tentatively titled Thalapathy69. The movie, which is being helmed by H Vinoth, is said to be an action drama with a light political theme. With Vijay playing the lead role, Pooja Hegde joins as the female lead, making it her second collaboration with the superstar after Beast.

