Is Keerthy Suresh planning to step away from films after her marriage to Antony Thattil? Here’s everything about the viral buzz

Keerthy Suresh has been at the forefront of almost all headlines for all the right reasons. Amid her dreamy wedding pictures with Antony Thattil melting the hearts of fans in split seconds, the diva has also earned the spotlight for her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in Baby John.

And now, in the midst of these great headlines, a new report has gone viral, suggesting that the actress is stepping down from films.

As per an unverified report circulating widely on social media and among fans, there has been strong conjecture about whether Keerthy will be stepping down from films in the near future.

The rumors in this regard have sparked due to the fact that the starlet currently has just two signed films, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi, on her work front moving forward, and it seems she hasn’t signed any more films beyond these.

It is pertinent to note that these are merely rumors about her stepping away from films, and Keerthy Suresh is yet to make any comment or address the buzz surrounding her film career.

Lately, the Mahanati star’s wedding pictures created quite a stir on social media. Keerthy got hitched to her high-school sweetheart and entrepreneur Antony Thattil in a grand yet intimate ceremony at the St. Regis Resort in Goa.

The couple celebrated with a traditional Hindu wedding first, followed by a white Christian wedding afterward.

Advertisement

Take a look at Keerthy’s wedding pictures here:

Keerthy and Antony’s wedding was attended by their close friends and family members, including several A-listers from the film industry.

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Atlee and his wife Priya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and many others attended their fairy-tale destination wedding.

Right after her wedding celebrations, Keerthy jumped back to work in no time. She joined the rest of the cast of her upcoming film Baby John for promotional activities.

In her first post-wedding appearance, the actress was seen flaunting her mehendi-clad hands and mangalsutra, a mark of her traditional South Indian wedding rituals with Antony Thattil.

ALSO READ: Did Mrunal Thakur charge THIS whopping amount as remuneration for Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit after replacing Shruti Haasan?