Keerthy Suresh flips airport fashion rulebook with never-seen-before avatar in bold printed slip dress and blazer

Keerthy Suresh is once again making headlines with her unmatched sense of style. This time, it’s her airport look that has taken us by surprise. Gearing up for her upcoming movie promotions, Keerthy is shining not just for her acting skills but also for her unique promotional looks. She was spotted wearing a distinctive newspaper-print blazer dress, exuding elegance and sophisticated vibes. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Today, on December 23, 2024, Keerthy Suresh has left everyone talking with her never-seen-before look. Her two-piece outfit from Doh Tak Keh is perfect for a semi-formal appearance.

Let’s start with her slip dress. Her outfit, named the Vigyaapan Cocktail Slip Dress worth Rs 7,520, featured a bodycon fit and spaghetti straps, delicately wrapping around her body. Made with high-quality print using Azo-free dye, the dress print was inspired by Indian languages. With a slit cut, the ensemble perfectly exuded bold and sultry vibes.

Adding a layer to her slip dress, the actress opted for a formal blazer with the same print. Instead of wearing it properly, she decided to follow the trend and draped it loosely over her shoulders.

Apart from her outfit, her accessories were also the epitome of glam. She carried a classy white Prada bag with golden details and hand straps—perfect for a travel-friendly look. Channeling vintage vibes, the actress added an oomph factor with her classy sunglasses, perfectly leveling up her ensemble. The unique addition that took us by surprise was the traditional South Indian mangalsutra, which settled beautifully around her neck.

Her makeup was flawless. With a soft base, the actress elevated her look with perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick, adding an irresistible allure. Pulling it all together, the actress styled her open hair in loose waves and paired her outfit with white pointed heels featuring ankle strap details.

Keerthy Suresh’s airport fashion, featuring the Indian language print outfit, was absolutely breathtaking. Her overall ensemble had everything—from a perfect outfit to statement accessories and a glowing makeup touch—everything one needs to make a unique style statement.

What are your views on her outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

