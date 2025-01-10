Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer starrer action drama online

Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer starrer Bachhala Malli is making its debut on an OTT platform after releasing in theaters on December 20, 2024. The action drama flick received mixed reviews from the critics and is now releasing online after just two weeks of its theatrical release.

When and where to watch Bachhala Malli

The Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer movie Bachhala Malli is slated to arrive for streaming on the OTT platform ETV Win on January 10, 2025. The release date of the movie online was confirmed by the OTT platform through an official post on Instagram.

Sharing a poster from the movie, the post included the caption, “Allari Naresh's recent blockbuster #BachhalaMalli is now streaming on @ETVWIN! Don’t miss this weekend's emotional and mesmerizing experience. Watch now and enjoy the heartfelt performances!”

See the official post for the Bachhala Malli OTT release here:

Official trailer and plot of Bachhala Malli

The movie is a story set in the 1990s, following the tale of a rural hero known as Bachhala Malli. The action-packed film is infused with drama that focuses on the man’s life through different stages.

Due to his life’s drastic and shocking events, the man finds himself fending off the strife that emerges from his family and romantic endeavors. The movie, set against a rustic backdrop, showcases how Bachala Malli faces these challenges and how they change him.

Cast and crew of Bachhala Malli

Bachhala Malli features Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer in lead roles, playing romantic interests. Besides the leading actors, the movie showcases a talented list of actors like Hari Teja, Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Achyuth Kumar, and many more in key roles.

The movie, directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, is based on a story he wrote, with the screenplay penned by Vipparthi Madhu and Viswanetra. The musical tracks and scores are crafted by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

