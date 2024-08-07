Top 5 Salaar Like Movies On OTT: From Yash’s KGF series, Rajinikanth’s Kabali To Allari Naresh’s Ugram
If you are impressed with Prabhas’ superb action sequences in Salaar, bookmark some of these Salaar like movies that will keep you entertained throughout.
Prabhas' thrilling action film, Salaar, remains a huge hit with audiences even now. It's no wonder that fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel. As we look forward to the release of Salaar: Part 2, we recommend you to bookmark these 5 Salaar-like movies on your watch list, that are on OTT.
Top 5 Salaar Like Movies on OTT
KGF: Chapter 1 (2018)
- Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N Simha, Ramachandra Raju, Archana Jois
- Genre: Action, crime, drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)
- Timeline: 2h 35m
One of the most awarded Indian movies, KGF: Chapter 1 is a Kannada language period action drama, similar to the likes of Salaar. With none other than Yash leading the star cast of this packed entertainer, the viewers can expect edge of the seat thrills and some unique action sequences, unlike any other. Much like Salaar’s storyline, KGF’s plot revolves around flashbacks, parallel stories and the quest for revenge.
KGF: Chapter 2 (2022)
- Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj
- Genre: Action, crime, drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)
- Timeline: 2h 48m
Following the immense success of its first installment, KGF: Chapter 2 picks up where the original left off in this thrilling three-part saga. It achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the fourth-highest grossing Indian film globally. The addition of new cast members like Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon adds layers to the already intricate plot, keeping viewers engaged throughout. If you enjoyed Salaar, this film is definitely one you shouldn't miss!
Gandeevadhari Arjuna (2023)
- Cast: Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Vinay Rai, Narain, Nassar, Vimala Raman
- Genre: Action, thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Rating: 5.6/10 (IMDb)
- Timeline: 2h 16m
Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Gandeevadhari Arjuna is closest to being a Salaar like movie. The Telugu language action thriller received mixed responses at the box-office but was much applauded by the audience. The plot line follows the complex situations and challenges an ex-RAW agent undergoes, which ultimately leads to conflict of interests and some unmissable fight sequences.
Kabali (2016)
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Dhansika, Nassar, Kishore
- Genre: Action, drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video, SunNXT
- Rating: 6.1/10 (IMDb)
- Timeline: 2h 33m
Rajinikanth’s Kabali, one of the most-popular and hyped actioner, is a Salaar-like movie on OTT. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the story centers on an elderly gangster who, after being released from prison, embarks on a quest to find his wife and daughter. The film made a distinctive debut in Malaysia just before its official release on July 21, 2016, and it garnered numerous awards and recognition.
Ugram (2023)
- Cast: Srimurali, Haripriya, Tilak Shekhar, Avinash, Atul Kulkarni, Padmaja Rao
- Genre: Action, thriller
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Rating: 6.5/10 (IMDb)
- Timeline: 2h 11m
Ugram, which literally translates to anger, is a Telugu language actioner, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The film is loosely inspired from the psychological thriller, Fractured. However, those who have watched Salaar, will find the plot and style of the film quite similar to it, while its nail-biting action scenes steal the show. It received positive reviews both from the critics and the box office.
For the unversed, Salaar was directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in December 2023. A sequel of the film titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is in its making and is estimated to be released in the second half of 2025.
