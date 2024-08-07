Top 5 Salaar Like Movies On OTT: From Yash’s KGF series, Rajinikanth’s Kabali To Allari Naresh’s Ugram

Prabhas' thrilling action film, Salaar, remains a huge hit with audiences even now. It's no wonder that fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel. As we look forward to the release of Salaar: Part 2, we recommend you to bookmark these 5 Salaar-like movies on your watch list, that are on OTT.

Top 5 Salaar Like Movies on OTT

KGF: Chapter 1 (2018)

Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N Simha, Ramachandra Raju, Archana Jois

Genre: Action, crime, drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Timeline: 2h 35m

One of the most awarded Indian movies, KGF: Chapter 1 is a Kannada language period action drama, similar to the likes of Salaar. With none other than Yash leading the star cast of this packed entertainer, the viewers can expect edge of the seat thrills and some unique action sequences, unlike any other. Much like Salaar’s storyline, KGF’s plot revolves around flashbacks, parallel stories and the quest for revenge.

KGF: Chapter 2 (2022)

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj

Genre: Action, crime, drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

Timeline: 2h 48m

Following the immense success of its first installment, KGF: Chapter 2 picks up where the original left off in this thrilling three-part saga. It achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the fourth-highest grossing Indian film globally. The addition of new cast members like Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon adds layers to the already intricate plot, keeping viewers engaged throughout. If you enjoyed Salaar, this film is definitely one you shouldn't miss!

Gandeevadhari Arjuna (2023)

Cast: Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Vinay Rai, Narain, Nassar, Vimala Raman

Genre: Action, thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 5.6/10 (IMDb)

Timeline: 2h 16m

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Gandeevadhari Arjuna is closest to being a Salaar like movie. The Telugu language action thriller received mixed responses at the box-office but was much applauded by the audience. The plot line follows the complex situations and challenges an ex-RAW agent undergoes, which ultimately leads to conflict of interests and some unmissable fight sequences.

Kabali (2016)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Dhansika, Nassar, Kishore

Genre: Action, drama

Where to watch: Prime Video, SunNXT

Rating: 6.1/10 (IMDb)

Timeline: 2h 33m

Rajinikanth’s Kabali, one of the most-popular and hyped actioner, is a Salaar-like movie on OTT. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the story centers on an elderly gangster who, after being released from prison, embarks on a quest to find his wife and daughter. The film made a distinctive debut in Malaysia just before its official release on July 21, 2016, and it garnered numerous awards and recognition.

Ugram (2023)

Cast: Srimurali, Haripriya, Tilak Shekhar, Avinash, Atul Kulkarni, Padmaja Rao

Genre: Action, thriller

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rating: 6.5/10 (IMDb)

Timeline: 2h 11m

Ugram, which literally translates to anger, is a Telugu language actioner, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The film is loosely inspired from the psychological thriller, Fractured. However, those who have watched Salaar, will find the plot and style of the film quite similar to it, while its nail-biting action scenes steal the show. It received positive reviews both from the critics and the box office.

For the unversed, Salaar was directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in December 2023. A sequel of the film titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is in its making and is estimated to be released in the second half of 2025.

Let us know which one of these Salaar-like movies you have watched in the comments below!

