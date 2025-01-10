Ajith Kumar spills details on cinema plans amidst his racing career ahead of 24H Dubai 2025; ‘I wouldn’t be signing on for films’

Ajith Kumar is all geared up to participate in the upcoming 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. As the superstar is slated to enter the race with his team members from January 11-12, he was roped in for a quick chat on the field with an international news outlet.

During his chat which has gone viral online, the actor revealed his plans to balance his career in cinema while also pursuing his passion for racing. The actor-turned-racer said, “I plan to pursue motorsports, not just as a driver but as a team owner as well. Until the racing season is on, I wouldn’t be signing on for films.”

“Probably between October and March, before the racing season commences, I will probably act in films. This is so that no one is worried and I can be on full throttle when I race,” the actor continued.

In the same chat, Ajith Kumar was asked if production companies require him to adjust his racing and practice sessions to accommodate filming schedules, and if he includes any specific terms in his contract. The superstar simply replied, “I don't need to be told what to do and what not to do.”

With the superstar ready to dominate the race tracks, the actor was spotted honing his skills, even facing a significant accident along the way. In addition to AK, the endurance race in Dubai will feature his teammates, Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s cinematic front, the superstar of Tamil cinema is slated to hit the big screens twice this year. While his movie Vidaamuyarchi was initially set to hit theaters for Pongal 2025, it was later postponed with a new date yet to come.

On the other hand, AK would appear in the lead role in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, releasing on April 10, 2025.

