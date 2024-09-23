HanuMan director Prasanth Varma keeps his ‘fingers crossed’ after Teja Sajja starrer loses to Laapataa Ladies in India’s Oscar race

India has officially selected the Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies as the official entry into the Oscars, a moment of immense pride for the Indian cinema industry. As the film HanuMan, who was also in the race, loses to the Hindi-language movie, the former’s director has shared a post on the same.

Sharing a picture of the list of films included in the Indian Oscar race, the director simply put the emoji of fingers being crossed. With Aamir Khan co-producing the movie, Laapataa Ladies makes its way to the Oscars. It is surely worth waiting to know the final results.

Check out the official post by Prasanth Varma here:

Other than HanuMan, South films like Kalki 2898 AD, Aattam, Kottukkaali, Maharaja, Ullozhukku, Aadujeevitham, Mangalavaaram, Vaazhai, Jama, Thangalaan, and Cannes Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light were also some of the co-contenders.

The movie Laapataa Ladies, which was released in 2023, featured the story of two newly-wed brides who accidentally get exchanged during their train ride home to their in-laws' houses. The comedy-drama flick later takes us on a journey of how one bride finds her way home to her husband while the other sees this as an opportunity to her denied freedom.

The 2001 film features lead roles for Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It also has an ensemble cast that includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Satendra Soni, Abeer Jain, Bhaskar Jha, Daood Hussain, and many more. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The film HanuMan, released earlier in 2024, is a Telugu-language superhero movie. Directed by Prasanth Varma, it is the story of Hanumanthu, a young man from the village of Anjanadri who receives the powers of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology after coming in contact with a gem.

Using his newfound powers to protect the people of his village, the young man finds himself facing off against Micheal, a mysterious wannabe superhero. The film, which has Teja Sajja in the lead role, features an ensemble cast of actors like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and more.

