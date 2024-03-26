Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Everything to know about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role in Akshay Kumar’s action flick

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undeniably one of the most versatile actors in the country at present. The south sensation, who is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), is also set to make a comeback to Bollywood after a gap of 7 long years, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

It was revealed a while ago that Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming film. However, details regarding the actor were kept under wraps. In the latest update, during the trailer launch of the film, which took place earlier today, Akshay Kumar spoke about Prithviraj’s character Kabir from the film.

Akshay Kumar showers praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character

While extensive details regarding Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role have been kept under wraps, the trailer gives a rudimentary understanding of his character. By the looks of it, it is understood that the Salaar actor plays a character who is known to hide behind a mask while carrying out his nefarious plans.

The trailer further reveals that Prithviraj’s character is someone who is not afraid of death, does not have a face, identity, or name, and is solely motivated by revenge.

In fact, Prithviraj’s character describes himself as ‘Doom’ in the trailer. Furthermore, it is understood that the character is a scientist dealing with AI and drones, but turns into a villain when his genius goes wrong.

Clearly, the makers of the film have put a lot of thought into the character, which promises to be one of the most promising antagonists in recent times. Talking about the character during the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar mentioned that it is the powerhouse in the film. Adding further, the actor also said that one will become a fan of Prithviraj once they watch him in the film.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

BMCM marks the first on-screen collaboration of helmer Ali Abbas Zafar with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film, which is touted to be an action thriller, also features Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manish Chaudhari and more in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 10th, on the occasion of Eid.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the workfront

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been on a roll quite recently and has a myriad of films lined up ahead of him. Having mesmerized the audience with his performance as Varadaraja Mannar in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, the actor will next be seen portraying the character of Najeeb, in Blessy’s highly awaited survival thriller film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), which is scheduled to release on March 28th.

Apart from that, the actor is also currently directing his third film, titled L2 - Empyrean, which features Mohanlal in the lead. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, which received widespread acclaim from fans and critics. It is speculated that Empuraan will hit the silver screens later this year.

