EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel REACTS to criticism that Salaar received; says ‘the idea is not to make something complex…’

Prashanth Neel’s maiden Telugu venture, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles has been wreaking havoc at the box office. The film, which released on December 22nd, has been a blockbuster, garnering critical and commercial acclaim.

Despite the film's success, it also faced criticism from fans who found the storyline, characters, and their relationships too complex and difficult to follow. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the film’s helmer Prashanth Neel reacted to the criticism, and mentioned that the idea is never to make a complex story.

Prashanth Neel says it will all make sense when Salaar: Part 2 comes out

Talking in the interview, Prashanth Neel said that Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is only the beginning of a much bigger film. The filmmaker added that it is only the first three hours of a six hour film, and that it would all make sense when the film’s sequel is released. The KGF helmer said:

“This was just the first three hours of a six hour movie that I have come up with, and I wouldn’t put one single character there which didn’t make sense for the entire story. That’s something when Salaar 2 comes out, that’ll make a lot of sense.”

Check out the full interview below:

Prashanth Neel also added that he is driven by the story, and only did what he did for the sake of the narrative. He also said that the idea is never to make something so complex that people cannot understand it. The filmmaker mentioned that even though he hasn't personally read any of the criticisms about his work, due to his absence from social media, he was informed about it by friends and family who did read it. He added that he will take this feedback as a learning opportunity and strive to do a better job with his next film.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films all over the country, with Prabhas, the lead actor of the Baahubali Franchise, and the director of the KGF Franchise coming together for an epic action entertainer. The film also features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and many more.

Salaar has been bankrolled by Hombale Films, with Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda taking care of the film’s music and camera departments respectively. Further, Ujwal Kulkarni has taken care of the film’s editing. The first part of the film ended with the promise of a second, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

