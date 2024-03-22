PHOTO: Jr NTR is making waves in Goa as he kickstarts new schedule of Devara

Jr NTR's upcoming release Devara: Part I, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has become a trending topic since its announcement. The action-thriller film helmed by Koratala Siva promises to be a high-octane thriller after its first teaser was unveiled.

In a recent update, a picture has emerged online from the set of Devara as the team moves forward with their upcoming schedule.

Viral picture from Jr NTR's Devara set

On March 22, an X user shared a picture along with the caption, “Making waves in Goa!!”. In the picture, Jr. NTR, director Koratala Siva, and renowned dance choreographer Raju Sundaram were seen together at the beach. As per the report, the next schedule of Devara will commence in Goa, where a dance sequence along with some key sequences will be shot.

The picture has been going viral on various social media platforms. As per reports, Janhvi Kapoor will also join the upcoming schedule in Goa soon.

More about Devara

The film is set in India's coastal areas and will be released in two parts. The flick was originally scheduled to be released on April 5th of this year, however, it had to be postponed due to the heavy VFX work required. Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and many more in key parts.

Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts have produced Devara, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer for the film, while A Sreekar Prasad has been brought on board as the editor. The film is slated to be released on October 10, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, respectively.

Jr NTR’s upcoming films

The Janatha Garage star is all set for his Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan starrer War: 2, a sequel to its 2019 release, War, helmed by Siddharth Anand. As reported earlier, Jr NTR will play a special agent role in the upcoming action flick, which is helmed by Wake Up Sid fame director Ayan Mukerji. As per reports, the film is set to hit theaters on the glorious occasion of Independence Day, 2025.

