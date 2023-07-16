Bigg Boss Telugu 7 EXCLUSIVE: TV couple Amardeep and Tejaswini in talks for Nagarjuna's show

As earlier we confirmed, Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is a few weeks away from its premiere date (September 3). This season is going to be hosted yet again by Nagarjuna Akkineni- for the fifth time in a row and viewers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, TV actors Amardeep and Tejaswini Gowda have been approached to be the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Seven.

"Every year, the makers try to get at least one celebrity couple on the show- a trend that is majorly being followed by the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Hindi version too. Hence, popular TV couple, Amardeep and Tejaswini who were recently seen in the Neethone Dance TV serial have been approached for Bigg Boss Telugu 7," revealed a source.

Well, Amardeep and Tejaswini are almost said to be confirmed as among the first contestants of BB Telugu 7. An official announcement regarding the same will be made by the makers of the Nagarjuna-hosted reality show.

Amardeep and Tejaswini Gowda in Bigg Boss Telugu 7

"The makers are planning to get a few contestants from the previous seasons as well," adds the source. To recall, Revanth had won Bigg Boss 6 Telugu.

For the unversed, the famed acting duo Amardeep and Tejaswini had indeed taken their fans by surprise with their engagement followed by a grand wedding in December 2021. It was one big fat Hindu wedding in Bengaluru with celebs like Ariyana, Syed Sohel Ryan and Priyanka Singh in attendance.

Known for playing the lead role in Janaki Kalaganaledu, Amardeep was also a part of the TV serial, Siri Siri Muvvalu, which also starred Bigg Boss 6 Telugu contestant Marina Abraham- wife of Rohit Sahni.

On the other hand, Tejaswini is known for being a part of the popular Telugu soap C/O Anasuya. She has also played roles in Telugu and Kannada TV shows.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 unveiled the first promo for the reality show and promised a full package of entertainment that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, surprises, and thrilling moments.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni set to return as host; Show premieres on September 3