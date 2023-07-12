Bigg Boss Telugu 7 EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni set to return as host; Show premieres on September 3

After six successful seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu, one of the most awaited reality shows is all set to return with its Season 7 soon. Like previous seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will also air on the Telugu channel Star Maa. Amid much anticipation and an official announcement by Bigg Boss Telugu makers, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as the host for the fifth time in a row.

Reports have been doing rounds that Nagarjuna has decided to quit the show. However, our sources have confirmed that Nagarjuna, known for being a quirky and entertaining host will return as a host. "Nagarjuna is on board for the reality show's seventh season and he has already blocked his dates accordingly. The makers are working on the contestants' list and the new concept that will promise an entertaining experience for viewers," a source close to the development confirms.

"The makers were earlier in talks with NBK too, mostly for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. However, things didn't work out due to NBK's busy shooting schedule," adds the source.

Fans had been curious to know whether Nagarjuna will return as a host for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Meanwhile, there's a lot of curiosity among the viewers about the new concept and the contestants for the new season. Sharing the first promo for the new season, Star Maa tweeted, "BiggBossTelugu7 - A Full Package of Entertainment! Get ready to be hooked as BB7 Telugu takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions surprises and thrilling moments that will leave you wanting more Coming Soon."

To recall, Tollywood star Nagarjuna has been one of the most successful and much-loved hosts of Bigg Boss Telugu. However, he was trolled on multiple occasions and even got into controversies about hosting.

During promotions of his last film The Ghost, Nagarjuna had revealed to us that he plans to take a small sabbatical post the release of this Praveen Sattaru directorial.

He said, “In the sense, The Ghost and Brahmastra were accepted before Covid. But after Covid, I have realised that there is a lot of change in people’s taste. So I would really want to kind of take it easy this year, and don’t want any more releases in 2022. I think we need another six months more time to understand what people are coming to theatres for, and what they are going for OTT. So when the scripts are coming, I have to decide - ‘Okay, this we should keep for OTT, because I am open to doing OTT films too, and this we should do a theatrical release’. I am trying to figure it out."

Nagarjuna Akkineni further added, "At one point I had said, I will do what I feel like but no, those days are gone. You have to start thinking. So I said till the end of this year I don’t want to go to a set to start shooting."

