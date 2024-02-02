Vishwambhara Release Date: Chiranjeevi starrer fantasy adventure with Vassishta BLOCKS Sankranti 2025 week

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with Mallidi Vassisjhta has been creating headlines right from the time it was announced. The makers of the film had recently turned to social media to announce the title of the film as Vishwambhara.

They had also released a concept video of the film, piquing audience interests. In the latest update, the makers have shared a massive update via their official social media and revealed that the film will hit the silver screens on January 10th, 2025, during the Sankranti week. They also revealed that Chiranjeevi has begun shooting for the film as well. Taking to their X, the makers wrote:

“A LEGEND RISES; MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets sets his foot in the mighty world of #Vishwambhara; Shoot in progress. In cinemas 10th Jan 2025”

